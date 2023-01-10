Jay White Reportedly Expected to Exit NJPW When Contract Up

A new report from Fightful Select indicates that Switchblade Jay White’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is due to expire in the near future, and sources from the promotion believe White intends to part ways with NJPW. Fightful reports that both WWE and AEW have displayed interest in gacquiring White for their rosters, although sources from WWE appeared assured that WWE would ultimately come out on top. No promotion is permitted to make an official offer to White until the conclusion of his NJPW contract, however, so as of this posting there is no actual guarantee he will leave his current company.

February 11 is the upcoming date of White’s booked bout against Hikuleo in Osaka, Japan, which is being promoted as a “loser leaves Japan” fight. Hikuleo has garnered the attention of WWE for some time now, meaning that either wrestler could have favorable evidence for an intended victory. Fightful also reports that roster members from NJPW feel White would prefer to transfer to the United States for the immediate future.

In terms of recruitment efforts, Fightful has previously confirmed from other sources as well as White himself that WWE has made significant moves to pursue the wrestler. These efforts have seemingly intensified over time. White has also done work for AEW and Impact Wrestling over the course of his time with NJPW in absence of a contract with either promotion. In the past, White has told Fightful that he has enjoyed his work with AEW although the company never formally approached him about signing with them. In reference to much earlier rumors that his contract would extend until 2025 and that AEW was taking an interest in signing him, White told Fightful that “them approaching me and some contract I was on, both things 100% false.” As of this posting, however, there has been no response to official inquiries by Fightful to both NJPW and Jay White.