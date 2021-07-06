Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 17) Review  

Hello everyone, Winfree back for another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Up tonight appearances by Serena Deeb, Scorpio Sky, Hikaru Shida, and Orange Cassidy among others. This is a fairly short episode tonight, only 43 minutes, so let’s not waste too much time on the preamble. We do have fans in attendance for this set of tapings, for those keeping track of that.

Match #1: Thunder Rosa vs. Leila Grey

They tie up, get to the corner and Grey tries a cheap shot but Rosa avoids it and chops her a few times. More corner offense from Rosa, she beats Grey down to the mat then hits a stiff looking basement drop kick. Rosa with a kick to the spine, tosses Grey down then hits a knee and drills her with the Fire Thunder Driver to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Thunder Rosa won

Rating: Valenciano. . . SQUASH

Rosa’s been a bit less giving in her last few appearances here, but if they’re trying to heat her up for a run at the belt it makes sense she’d be building momentum with more emphatic squashes.

Match #2: Scorpio Sky w/ Ethan Page vs. Marcus Kross

Ethan Page joins Wight and Schiavone on commentary for the match. Sky goes right after the arm, Kross escapes an arm wringer and gets a headlock. Kross lands a back elbow, Sky gets annoyed and hits a cross chop to floor Kross. Sky with a body shot then a Russian leg sweep. Kross tries to fire back, Sky cuts that off with more rights then he tosses Kross around by the hair. Small package from Kross after that bit of humiliation then he hits a drop kick and double stomp to elbow drop. Sky avoids a kick, hits the TKO and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Scorpio Sky won

Rating: Veltruska. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Match #3: Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn

They tie up, into the ropes and Shida gives a clean break. Jordyn gets an arm wringer, Shida with an escape and gets a side headlock. Into the ropes but Jordyn can’t knock Shida over. A second attempted shoulder block from Jordyn doesn’t go any better. Shida hits the ropes but Jordyn with a cheap shot then is able to hit the shoulder block. Kick from Shida then a drop kick and they head to the apron. Shida with some elbows and drags Jordyn all the way out of the ring then gets a chair. The ref takes the chair from Shida, letting Jordyn clock her in the head with her “burn book”. Back in the ring Jordyn gets a 2 count on a pin attempt. Suplex from Jordyn then a sliding European uppercut for another near fall. They start trading rights, get caught up in a corner then Jordyn avoids a flying knee and Shida is on the apron. Jordyn gets a draping guillotine, or maybe a hanging DDT but Shida counters then hits a couple of running knee strikes in the corner. Suplex from Shida gets a 2 count. Jordyn blocks another suplex but misses a super kick and eats a series of elbows from Shida but is able to counter a suplex attempt into a series of roll ups then hits a shotgun drop kick for a near fall. Shida avoids a German suplex and they trade punches, then Shida hits an enziguri. Bridging German from Shida only gets 2, that was somewhat poorly positioned by Jordyn. Running kick to the back of the head from Shida, then a Sliding D and the Katana to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Hikaru Shida won

Rating: 2 stars

I was surprised to see Jordyn get this much offense in on Shida, but if they’ve got plans on actually signing her then it would make sense. The slightly awkward German suplex and a few disconnected bits in the middle knock this down just a peg, but Jordyn didn’t look bad by any means and Shida is still Shida.

Match #4: Angelico w/ Jack Evans vs. Orange Cassidy w/ Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander

Angelico takes Cassidy’s glasses and wears them while mocking Cassidy, but Cassidy is able to get them back. The Cassidy leg kicks follow, but Angelico grabs an arm wringer. Cassidy keeps trying to get a hand in his pocket but Angelico is constantly blocking that before Cassidy finally gets free, and get his hands in his pockets leading to the usual spots. Angelico out of the ring and briefly squares off with Taylor and Statlander before Cassidy hits a suicide dive. Evans gets in Cassidy’s face but he gets chased off by Statlander. Angelico with a big wheel kick as Cassidy was getting back in the ring, then he distracts the ref so Evans can lay in some cheap shots. Strikes from Angelico in the corner, a barrage of kicks and punches that eventually drops Cassidy. Modified pendulum swing from Angelico, Cassidy rolls through into a sunset flip for 2 but Angelico decks him with an elbow after kicking out. Cassidy rolls away from Angelico then hits a tornado DDT. Cassidy wants the Orange Punch but Angelico avoids it and rolls Cassidy up with a great crucifix for 2. Angelico counters out of a Beach Break attempt and they trade roll ups before Angelico drop kicks the knee of Cassidy. Angelico is after the leg now, Cassidy then avoids a series of kicks and catches Angelico with a Mouse Trap to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Orange Cassidy won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid match, these two actually blended their styles and personalities quite well. I’d like to see a longer match from them, sadly I doubt it will happen as Cassidy is around the world title picture while Angelico isn’t.

Post match Cassidy clocks an angry Angelico with an Orange Punch then sends Evans out of the ring via a Taylor low bridge. But here comes The Bunny and The Blade for a stare off, just to remind you that Blade and Cassidy will be having a match at Road Rager coming up.

Match #5: Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price

Deeb slaps Price, they tie up and hit the corner with Deeb laying in European uppercuts. Price lands a kick, but runs into a clothesline and Deeb lays in rights on the mat. Dragon screw leg whip from Deeb, then she mocks Price’s distance from the ropes. Price gets to the ropes but Deeb catapults her into the bottom rope. More strikes from Deeb, then an abdominal stretch transitions into a cravate. Price tries to fight back with strikes and an arm drag. Deeb catches a kick out of the corner and hits another dragon screw leg whip. The Detox follows but Deeb doesn’t cover, instead she locks up the Serenity Lock to get the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Serena Deeb won

Rating: Butternut. . . SQUASH

Deeb playing more heel here, but the crowd still treated her like a hero which made for an odd bit of disconnect. It’s good to see Deeb back in action though.

There’s an attempt at a Joey Janela interview, but he wont answer any questions about his medical condition, or being late to help Sonny Kiss. Asked about appearing on Britt Baker’s interview segment and what he and Sonny Kiss want to accomplish he doesn’t answer as a “We Want Sonny” chant seems to unnerve him. Janela says he’s just frustrated and walks off.

Match #6: Serpentico w/ Luther vs. Dante Martin

They trade arm wringers and escapes, then trade go behinds and Serpentico winds up getting a side headlock. They run the ropes and Martin gets a series of arm drags then ties up the arm. Martin hits a drop kick, but Serpentico heads out of the ring to recover. Luther heads to convene with Serpentico. Martin gets baited into chasing Serpentico, and Martin gets tied up coming back in the ring and Serpentico starts laying in strikes. Serpentico tosses Martin out of the ring and Luther slams him around. Serpentico out of the ring and stomps on Martin while Luther shrieks. More rights from Serpentico but eventually Martin avoids a headbutt and Serpentico wound up smacking himself into the ring post. Luther plays keep away as Serpentico gets into the ring. Martin back into the ring with some rights and drop kicks. Kick from Martin then a double springboard moonsault for a near fall. Serpentico avoids a kick, hits a super kick then kneeling DDT and a double stomp but Martin is able to kick out at 2. Some evasive moves from Martin then he sets Serpentico on the top rope, kicks him and hits a modified death valley driver for a close 2 count. Martin dives onto Luther over Serpentico, back in the ring Martin with a flipping stunner to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dante Martin won

Rating: 2 stars

A bit too spotty for my personal tastes, but they worked a fairly smart match around Martin dealing with the numbers disadvantage. Martin’s athletic ability is impressive, hopefully he can find ways to bring the connective tissue to the moves as he gains more experience.

Post match Luther attacks Martin and uses Serpentico to beat him until Matt Sydal makes the save. Sydal clocks Luther with a roundhouse kick and the heels head out. Martin and Sydal stand tall to end the episode.