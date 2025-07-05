Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.04.25  

Happy 4th of July to all my fellow Americans. Tonight I could have been at a family gathering but instead I’m here covering a pre-taped episode of WWE Smackdown. Full spoilers are available HERE for those inclined. Mostly tonight will deal with the fall out from Night of Champions, with Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill claiming the titles of King and Queen of the Ring respectively. Tiffany Stratton will also be naming her challenger for the WWE women’s title for Evolution. The Wyatt Sicks continue their war on the Smackdown tag team division, Andrade and Rey Fenix seem to be a tag team of at least convenience going forward, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have been circling each other as potential allies and with the women’s tag team belts maybe coming back into rotation they’d be front runners to try and elevate those belts. At Night of Champions Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu to claim the US title with the help of the debuting Hikuleo who now goes by Tala Tonga. Between Solo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Tala Tonga they’ve got a whopping 1.5 decent workers. That whole thing needs to just go away, it’s way overstayed it’s welcome. Aleister Black and Damian Priest have started circling each other since Black took mild issue with Ron “R-Truth” Killings recently. Drew McIntyre is probably about ready to come back to action, Randy Orton needs a new program, WWE champion John Cena wont be in attendance, but on the plus side Smackdown will only be 2 hours tonight and that seems to be what it will be doing going forward. Well that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

We see a few wrestlers arriving, including new US champion Solo Sikoa but he and his group are attacked by the Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu until officials show up to pull Fatu away from them.

Up first is our new King of the Ring, Cody Rhodes. Cody asks Pittsburgh what they want to talk about, and before Cody talks about the crown he puts over a person in the crowd fighting leukemia. It’s not going to happen for a while, but when Cody does go heel it’ll be quite interesting. He left bits of himself fighting Jey Uso and Randy Orton all to hold a crown now, and he lists former KOTR winners then mentions he’s going to main event SummerSlam. The King of the Ring against the undisputed WWE champion John Cena. That brings out Randy Orton. Randy gets a mic and says he told Cody he’d do whatever it took to win, that he wouldn’t hesitate, but then at Night of Champions he hesitated just a bit when he had the chance to Punt Cody’s head. But Cody didn’t hesitate, he pulled the trigger and he respects it but wont forget it. He does make Cody promise not to squander his title shot, that he’ll kick Cena’s ass at SummerSlam. Before Cody can really respond here comes Drew McIntyre. Drew has a mic and talks his way to the ring while making fun of the love-fest between Cody and Randy. He’s sick of beta energy infecting WWE. First he takes aim at Randy, and says he lost the psychological battle before the match as Cody has been buttering up Randy for months all the set up knifing him in the back. Speaking of Randy’s surgically repaired back, that got tweaked and Cody then attacked it like a shark smelling blood. He reminds us that Randy was punting heads not that long ago, but now the legend of Randy is dead. As for Cody, he wants him to win at SummerSlam and become WWE champion because he then wants to culminate their 20 year parallel journey and take the title from him. Oh, and Drew wont hesitate unlike somebody- Randy then cuts him off with an RKO. Randy and Cody stare down then Randy leaves.

Earlier today Nick Aldis convinced Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to team up for a number one contender’s match tonight.

The Secret Hervice heads to the ring for that match and we head to break.

Post break Drew walks in the back and finds Alids, he wants Randy in a match. Aldis says Randy’s left the building but Saturday Night’s Main Event is coming up and they can fight there. Drew accepts and leaves but stares down Jacob Fatu who’s coming up. Aldis says Fatu needs a tag partner and he can fight Solo and someone. Jimmy Uso is conveniently nearby and they agree to team up.

Michin and B-Fab are in the ring as we head back to it. Charlotte Flair makes her entrance followed by Alexa Bliss.

Match #1 – Tag Team Triple Threat Match: Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre) w/ Chelsea Green vs. Michin and B-Fab vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair

One woman from each team will be legal at a time, so Bliss, Piper, and Michin start us off. Charlotte tags herself in then Piper shoves Bliss over. Charlotte boots B-Fab then chops away at Piper. Michin chops Charlotte and unloads with a flurry of strikes on her. Piper walks into a head kick from Michin then Michin with a Pele kick on Charlotte. Piper winds up knocking Charlotte off the apron then Michin with an ugly suicide dive onto Charlotte and Bliss. Fyre tags in, Piper then hits an apron cannonball to B-Fab and she holds everyone in place for Fyre to dive onto and we head to break.

Piper squashes Charlotte with a senton as we come back to broadcast. Michin avoids a senton then tags in B-Fab who gets no pop. B-Fab goes after Charlotte with strikes then hits a hook kick to Piper and an awkward enziguri to Charlotte. Pump kick to Charlotte then Charlotte avoids a finish an hits a chop block. Bliss tags in as Charlotte got kicked into their corner and Bliss gets to run wild for a bit. Step over blockbuster to Fyre then Sister Abigail’s DDT attempt on B-Fab but Michin superkicks her. Fyre with a Canadian Destroyer to Michin, Uranage from B-Fab then Piper with a Black Hole Slam. Piper helps up Fyre who goes up top while Piper holds B-Fab but Bliss shoves Fyre down then Charlotte Spears Piper. Charlotte walks over Piper and Fyre then climbs up top, she pats Bliss on the head for the tag then moonsaults both women. Charlotte boots Chelsea off the apron then Bliss follows with Twisted Bliss onto Fyre and the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair won in 9:08

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Foregone conclusion but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Bliss and Charlotte as a team is something for them to do at least, though letting Piper and Fyre show off their work more the last few weeks has been a nice thing.

Bliss and Charlotte celebrate after the win.

Earlier Aldis talked with the tag team division and everyone runs down what’s happened the last few weeks. Fraxiom offer to wrestle Andrade and Rey Fenix tonight, Aldis is down. As for everyone else, half of each tag team with join up for an 8 man tag team match against the Wyatts. Aldis says the Wyatts are roster members and if they win tonight they’ll be back in contention. DIY try to rally the troops but no one is with them.

The Wyatts head to the ring and we head to break.

Post break we see the good guys trying to get on the same page around the ring as we get a recap of the tag team chaos from last week.

Match #2 – 8- Man Tag Team Match: Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erik Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy) w/ Nikki Cross vs. Montez Ford, Chris Sabin, Johnny Gargano, and Berto

Gacy and Berto start, Berto hits a springboard cross body then some corner work but Gacy lands a clothesline then a senton. High springboard back elbow from Berto then Lumis tags in. Lumis with a tossing back suplex then Johnny comes in. Johnny tries to talk sense to Lumis given their history, Lumis then clobbers him and hits a Catatonic. Everyone comes in to stare down and of course that turns into a big brawl. Ultimately the non-Wyatts stand tall in the ring. Ford tags in and kicks at Rowan but then jumps into some offense on the floor, Lumis levels him with a superkick and we head to break.

We come back to Lumis working over Ford. Gacy tags in for some corner work then Lumis tags back in so Ford can take some double team moves. Ford fights free then flips out of a back suplex and tags in Sabin. Sabin attacks Lumis then Gacy tags in so Sabin runs him over with clotheslines then a head scissors. Back body drop to Lumis then a dropkick for Howdy. Sabin and Johnny with double kicks in the corner to Lumis. Things break down a bit again as Ford looks to clean house but Howdy has tagged in and Ford dives onto Lumis and Gacy. Berto gets tossed out of the ring by Howdy. Howdy with the Uranage to Sabin then Rowan tags in. Rowan with a spin kick to Ford then knocks Berto off the apron. Sabin recovers enough to hit a tornado DDT out of the corner and both men are down. Johnny is up on the apron and decides not to tag in as Rowan scares him. Rowan with an avalanche to Sabin in the corner then a running crossbody. Iron Claw Slam to Sabin and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Wyatt Sicks won in 10:37

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Some fun moments and the general story of the Wyatts being cohesive while the others aren’t came across well enough. That does likely put Lumis and Gacy back in the title picture.

Giulia hype video, she knows the title matters and worked hard to get here. Blue flames don’t flicker, they burn everything down. No mercy, no doubt, no fear. Whoever is next step closer and feel the heat of her beautiful madness.

WWE women’s Tiffany Stratton heads to the ring, she’ll announce her Evolution opponent after this break.

We come back to some SNME hype then move to Tiffany in the ring. Tiffany plays with the crowd then admits to the target on her back since becoming champion but now her sights on SummerSlam and Jade Cargill. She’s also got to defend her title at Evolution. Iyo Sky got to chose her own opponent, and Tiffany gets the same thing. Jade interrupts the proceedings and heads to the ring. Jade puts over Tiffany then says if she makes the wrong choice tonight she might not even make it to SummerSlam but it doesn’t matter since Jade is getting the title at SummerSlam. Tiffany has a surprise for everyone, and out comes Trish Stratus. Trish gets a mic and Tiffany says Evolution needs some Stratusfaction, then offers her the title shot at Evolution. Jade again says it doesn’t matter who she faces. Trish wasn’t expecting this and puts over Evolution as a special event and remembers having to fight for just one woman’s match on a card. Now we get a whole card of talented women. Tiffany helped Trish get one of her special moments wrestling in front of her kids, and her kids might also like to see Trish as a champion. The two share a few good natured barbs but Trish accepts and Tiffany will prove that the universe runs on Tiffy Time. I’m not sure what Jade was supposed to add to that segment.

Video from Solo Sikoa because he can do enough takes to not feel like a goober in these. Solo welcomes in Tala Tonga and says this isn’t a Bloodline as it’s “way more stronger and dangerous”. He says he and JC Mateo will handle Fatu tonight. His family is now complete. That was the best take they could get?

After this break Fraxiom will take on Andrade and Fenix.

We come back to Trish walking in the back, she finds Jade. Jade reminds us that Trish just got a title match and says if Trish wins she’ll see her at SummerSlam. Naomi then comes over and whacks Jade with the briefcase in case we forgot she exists. This was all poorly planned out. Aldis comes over and Jade wants a match with Naomi, he’s a little non-committal but seems open to the possibility.

Fraxiom is in the ring and here comes Andrade followed by Ren Fenix.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) vs. Andrade and Rey Fenix

25 minutes between matches, that was pushing it with a 3 hour show and with just 2 hours I think it’s probably unacceptable. Frazer and Andrade start things off, they tie up and then trade arm wringers and escapes with Frazer trying a La Magistral cradle but Andrade gets free. Rope running from Frazer then Axiom tags in and Andrade takes some offense but then tags in Fenix who gets some offense and eventually everyone takes a turn getting their stuff in including Fenix hand springing out of a satellite DDT. Everyone starts trading strikes then Frazer and Axiom set up their rapid fire suicide dive train to send us to break.

Post break Fenix and Frazer are working. Axiom tags in, Fenix tries fighting them both off but gets caught in a kick and suplex double team for a 2 count. Fenix fights upright and drops Axiom with a head kick but can’t tag out yet, he boots Frazer then kicks Axiom and spikes him with a rolling leaping DDT. Andrade really wants in and gets the tag, as does Frazer but Andrade gets to run wild for a bit. Frazer avoids some corner knees but takes a suplex that turns into a 3 Amigos from Andrade. Fenix tags in and follows with a Frog Splash, nice looking one at that, but only a 2 count on the cover. Cheap shot to Axiom, Fenix heads up top again but Frazer kicks him and we get an awkward edit. Eventually we find Frazer and Fenix fighting on the top rope, Frazer hits a superplex and rolls through, Axiom blind tagged in and hits a superkick to assist a brainbuster from Frazer and now it’s Andrade who has to break up the pin as we head to break again.

Fenix lands a top rope dropkick as we come back then avoids a Phoenix Splash from Frazer. Andrade tags in, Fenix then hits Frazer with a German suplex and Andrade hits the corner double knees for a near fall. Now Andrade heads up, hits the landing into standing moonsault and Axiom breaks up the pin. Fenix gets kicked out of the ring by Axiom then Frazer and Andrade trade strikes. Frazer sets Andrade up top, Axiom tags in and then Frazer tags in as Axiom hits a Spanish Fly and Frazer follows with a Phoenix Splash and now it’s Fenix who has to save the match and everyone’s down as he dropped Axiom with a Codebreaker onto the back of Frazer. The crowd think this is awesome. Andrade wipes out Frazer with a spinning elbow, Fenix with an Adios Amigo kick to Axiom. Fenix then dives onto Axiom while Andrade hits Frazer with The Message to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Andrade and Rey Fenix won in 15:39

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Not surprising that these four turned in something really good. Andrade and Fenix work pretty well together and until they come up with something better for them this tag team is certainly fun.

In the back Damian Priest finds Aleister Black. Priest says Black will take on Truth next week, Black says Priest seems to be setting Truth up. He warns that violence begets violence. Priest objects a bit to that and the two trade words again.

Back to the ring and here’s Jacob Fatu and we head to break.

Jelly Roll will be at Smackdown next week. We’ll also get the Street Profits and Wyatt Sicks plus Truth vs. Black. Jade Cargill and Naomi will battle it out at Evolution as well it seems.

Back to the ring Jimmy Uso has joined Jacob Fatu. Solo Siko and JC Mateo come out next.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo

Fatu starts so Solo bails and leaves Mateo to take the wrath of Fatu. Fatu abuses Mateo around the ringside area then they head back into the ring. Headbutt from Fatu then Jimmy tags in to chop away at Mateo. Standing avalanche from Mateo cuts off Jimmy then Solo tags in. Solo mocks Fatu and punches at Jimmy but Jimmy hits the ropes and boots Solo but then gets caught with a Spinning Solo. That sends us to break.

Solo hits a hip attack to Jimmy as we come back. Mateo tags in and then grabs a rear bearhug. Jimmy fights free with a Stunner but Mateo then floors him with strikes. Jimmy avoids a corner attack and hits a Samoan Drop to put both men down. Fatu and Solo both tag in, Fatu unloads on Solo with punches then no sells a kick and crushes Solo with a clothesline and a senton. Corner avalanche from Fatu then a 10 headbutt sequence in the corner followed by a running twisting back elbow. Handspring moonsault from Fatu, because he’s awesome, gets a 2 count. Mateo takes a superkick as does Solo, that sets up hip attacks to both men. Fatu up top for a Swanton Bomb to Solo but Mateo breaks up the pin. Jimmy shows up to deal with Mateo by superkicking him out of the ring then hitting a dive. Fatu with a suicide dive to Solo then back in the ring he misses a Stinger Splash and Solo lands a superkick. There’s no heat for Solo even. Solo tries a Samoan Spike, Fatu counters into an Impaler DDT then hits the Mighty Moonsault to win clean.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso won in 8:50

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent little sprint, Fatu brings a very unique energy that almost no one matches. Solo reminds me of Roman post Shield just a bit. Roman had the same music and ring gear despite the Shield having been shattered and Solo is still the same dude despite barely generating heat now that he’s had to be dramatic instead of stoic. Post Bloodline he had a ton of reflected head because we missed Roman, but post Tribal Combat he’s felt like a dud despite the presentation they’re trying.

Post match Fatu looks to continue the attack on Solo but here’s Tonga Loa and Tala Tonga to save Solo. They dispose of Jimmy Uso then Fatu takes a Samoan Spike. To close Fatu takes a triple team powerbomb through the announce table and the baddies stand tall to end the episode.