Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE taped matches after Raw for this week’s Smackdown, and the full spoilers are online. You can see the taping results below from the show, per Reddit:

* Cody Rhodes opened the show and Randy Orton came out to show respect to Rhodes. Drew McIntyre interrupted and got RKO’d.

* Nick Aldis suggested that Charlotte Flair to team up with Alexa Bliss #1 contender’s match, and Flair accepted.

* Nick Aldis announced Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre for Saturday Night’s Main Event and told Jacob Fatu he’s teaming with Jimmy Uso against two members of Solo Sikoa’s group.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss def. The Secret Hervice and B-Fab & Michin

* The Wyatt Sicks def. Chris Sabin, Berto, Johnny Gargano & Montez Ford

* Tiffany Stratton was interrupted by Jade Cargill in an in-ring segment. Stratton called out Trish Stratus to face her at WWE Evolution. Stratus came out and accepted.

* Andrade & Rey Fenix def. Fraxiom

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black was announced for next week’s Smackdown.

* Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso def. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo. Tala Tonga and Tonga Lao attacked after and Fatu took a triple powerbomb through the announce table.