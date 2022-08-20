Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.19.22  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, it’s another Friday night and here we are again. Tonight Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be back on TV when he goes face to face with Drew McIntyre. The title match between those two is coming up soon at Clash at the Castle and the promotion is starting to heat up for it. But there’s a dark cloud over the main event scene, two seeks ago Karrion Kross returned with Scarlett in tow and has made his intentions clear, he’s coming for the title. The Usos are still around, messing with Drew pretty regularly, and will no doubt continue that tradition tonight. Elsewhere the Viking Raiders will hold a Viking Funeral for the New Day, the women’s tag team title tournament continues when NXT representatives Nikkita Lyons and Zoe Stark battle Natalya and Sonya Deville. Last week the rehab of the Intercontinental title began with Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther having a really good TV match for the belt, one now has to wonder if Gunther will move on or if Nakamura continues his pursuit of the champion. Happy Corbin and Ricochet might continue their feud tonight, Sami Zayn’s time as an honorary goon to the Usos might be coming to an end if he can’t step things up, and there’s still Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan’s feud to build. Plus we might still be in surprise return territory as Triple H continues to flex his creative influence, so let’s see what’s in store for us tonight.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee reminisce about this being the 1200th episode of Smackdown, McAfee even name dropping Jim Cornette as part of the commentary team on that first episode.

Ronda Rousey interrupts this by walking by commentary then climbing into the ring with a mic. Ronda gets a mixed reaction, and talks about more than paying off her fine last week and demands to be reinstated. She calls out Adam Pearce to do the honors, it takes a while before Pearce does show up with security, he can’t just lift her suspension because that kind of decision is above his paygrade. Pearce understands her frustrations and respectfully asks her to peacefully leave the ring. Ronda says she chose to leave peacefully last week, tonight Pearce is tempting her to choose violence. Pearce sends security goons to the ring, the local jobbers then get tossed around by Ronda and one of them gets locked in an armbar as Pearce calls for reinforcements. Ronda gets out of the ring as a couple of “police officers” who look more than a little familiar show up and Ronda agrees to be cuffed and escorted out of the arena. Ronda constantly jumping the barricade is interesting, it’s getting some positive reactions for her. In the back Ronda is walked to a cop car, and tells Pearce “nice haircut” before they head out. As they’re driving out the Tribal Chief is arriving. Roman Reigns is in fact here, no sign of Heyman or the Usos yet as we head to break.

We come back to Natalya and Sonya Deville getting into the ring for our first match. As they’re getting into the ring Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Skye show up to sit ringside. Apparently there was some injury to either Lyons or Stark so Toxic Attraction is filling in.

Match #1 – Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament: Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne)

Dolan and Natalya start us off, they trade a few wrestling holds and counters, Dolan gets rolled up for 2 then Sonya tags in. Sonya can’t stop facing the hard cam with every move she makes as she lands a shoulder block, they hit the ropes and Sonya hits a short spear into a jackknife pin for a 2 count. Dolan clocks Sonya, then there’s a serious timing issue on a head scissors move and they futz around in a clinch before Jayne tags in and knees Sonya in the face. Sonya winds up posting herself then Jayne heads to the apron and hits a cannonball senton onto Sonya then Dolan punts Natalya in the face and they toss Natalya into the ring steps as we head to break.

Dolan is working a bow and arrow on Sonya as we come back. Jayne tags in and Sonya takes some corner offense from both women which results in a 2 count for Jayne. Sonya fights out of the corner but runs into a back elbow from Jayne. Jayne tries a Sharpshooter, but Sonya fights free then makes the tag to Natalya. Natalya with a Russian leg sweep then a snap suplex, and another one. Jayne eats a German suplex then Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Jayne kicks her away then tags in Dolan. Super kick to Natalya then Dolan hits a running STO and Sonya has to break up the pin. Jayne fights with Sonya on the outside, they wind up close to Bayley and company, who mock Sonya as she’s slammed into the barricade. Next Jayne pump kicks Sonya as Dolan rolls up Natalya for 2. Natalya lands a discus clothesline then eats a back elbow from Dolan and Jayne makes a blind tag. Sharpshooter to Dolan but Dolan isn’t legal and Jayne is able to roll up Natalya and get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Toxic Attraction won

Rating: 2 stars

That was really sloppy in places, not Toxic Attraction’s best showing but a lot of that could have been Sonya not being good either.

In the back Sami Zayn walks up to Roman’s locker room, there’s a security guard who tells him that Roman wants to see him. Sami is nervous, but does knock on the door then enter. Roman gets Sami to sit down beside him, then asks how things are going. Sami talks about repping the Bloodline but brings up Jey getting on him about needing to level up, and mentions saving Jey from a Claymore last week but getting no thanks. Roman agrees, saying that Jey doesn’t appreciate these things and tells Sami that he should have been talking to Jimmy or Roman. Jey calls Roman’s phone and Roman tells Sami to answer it as he walks off screen, Sami promises to pass on a message and hangs up. Apparently the Usos wont be here as they had trouble at the border, which annoys Roman. Sami says he’s here though and will have Roman’s back, and brings up being in a number one contenders match for the IC title and Roman thinks that belt would look good in the Bloodline. Before Sami leaves Roman asks if Sami is still cool with Kevin Owens, and tells him to let Owens know that Roman doesn’t owe anyone anything. Sami promises to let Owens know that, then Roman sends him out to prepare for his match. Roman bringing out his manipulator personality again is nice. That sends us to break.

We come back to a video hyping up Gunther after his title defense last week. We’ll get a Fatal 5 Way later tonight to determine who gets a shot at Gunther at Clash at the Castle.

The Dupri siblings and Maximum Male Models are in the ring. Max puts over Mace and Mansoor, but he’s interrupted by Hit Row. That trio heads to the ring where Max objects to them interrupting his scheduled appearance, then tells them they’re not MMM material. Adonis drop kicks Mace then Dollah ejects Mace and everyone from Hit Row gets a mic. Dollah plays with the crowd before they start rapping, which is basically the same intro they did last week. Maxxine on the entrance ramp seems to enjoy the performance but Max is here to end her fun. Well, that was certainly a way to kill time. Our 5 Way match is up after this break.

We come back with a Karrion Kross video, Scarlett talks about tarot cards then Kross wishes Drew McIntyre a good evening. On Monday Drew showed how upset he got over the Chose One line, which of course asks the question “why”? Whether Drew wants to be or not he’s a chosen one, just like Roman. Doesn’t matter what you’ve done, or what you will do, this is what you are. But what really bothers Drew about that is where Drew failed, they chose someone else. Now Kross is here to build the table Drew failed to set, to prove that what Drew truly knows in his heart is that in choosing Drew they were wrong. Nice little promo.

To the ring, here comes Sheamus without his cronies.

Match #2 – Fatal 5-Way Match: Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin vs. Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn vs. Madcap Moss

Big babyface pop for Sami. Corbin runs away right off and everyone else starts brawling, Moss and Sheamus fight out of the ring as Sami poses then grabs Ricochet and they hit the ropes with Ricochet hitting a hurricanrana . Corbin chokeslams Ricochet and everyone jumps to break up the pin as we head to break.

There’s a wild brawl on the outside as we come back, Sheamus drives Ricochet into the barricade as Corbin bounces Sami off of the announcers table. Corbin slams Sami into the barricade, and Sheamus lays in punches to Moss. Ricochet and Corbin head into the ring as Sheamus gets sent into the barricade, then he returns the favor to Moss but Moss back drops Sheamus over the barricade. Ricochet eats a right from Corbin then Corbin and Moss square off with Corbin still getting the best of things. Corbin sends Ricochet into the corner and Ricochet takes the Brett bump. Moss fights back against Corbin, Corbin does the Bossman slide and hits a clothesline. Sami gets to the apron, and Corbin knocks him down to serious boos. Cole: “Sami looked like El Generico there” and I laugh. Ricochet tries to aerial but Corbin shoulder blocks him down, which leads to Sheamus coming in. Sheamus goes after Corbin but Corbin counters with a back suples to drop the big Irishman. Ricochet drop kicks Corbin, then hits a cross body to Moss and drop kicks Sami off of the apron. Around the world DDT to Corbin and Ricochet hits a running Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. There’s a giant bruise and scrape on the left leg of Sheamus. Moss hits the ropes and runs over Ricochet then starts trading strikes with Sheamus. Sheamus starts fighting back and they trade more strikes, Sheamus then hits the Irish Curse to Moss, and one for Sami who then immediately rolls to the apron again. Sheamus mocks the pose of Gunther then goes to club on Moss, and another set of 10 clubs for Corbin after that. Ricochet is here after that and lands strikes to Sheamus, but Sheamus tosses him onto the apron and we get another set of blows to Ricochet. Now Sheamus tosses Sami into the ring and it’s Sami’s turn for the 10 blows, but Sami fights back with a Stunner over the top rope then low bridges Corbin and sets for a dive onto them which connects. Back in the ring Sami and Ricochet square off, Ricochet lands strikes but runs into a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Sami sets for the Helluva kick, but Moss intercepts him, and Sami drops Moss with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a 2 count. Now Sami heads up top, but Corbin complicates things. Sami fights off Ricochet on the top rope but Sheamus then lays in strikes and climbs up there with him going for a White Noise from the second rope which connects, leading to Sami rolling out of the ring clutching his shoulder. They’re playing the injury angle I guess. Moss gets to run wild now with shoulder blocks but Ricochet avoids one in the corner as Sheamus lands a power slam to Moss and clotheslines Moss. Sami heads to the back with officials as we head to break.

We come back to Moss and Sheamus fighting on the top rope, Moss hits Sheamus with a second rope fall away slam which gets a 2 count. Ricochet hits a Lionsault for a 2 count of his own. Corbin slides in and attacks Ricochet, but Ricochet avoids a clothesline and low bridges Corbin. During the break we got a Tower of Doom spot apparently. Corbin boots Ricochet down then hits a Torture Rack neckbreaker for a 2 count. Sheamus and Corbin square off now, they start trading strikes then Sheamus avoids a corner rush and clotheslines Corbin out of the ring. Moss school boys Sheamus for 2, then hits the ropes but runs into a knee from Sheamus for a great near fall. Sheamus sets for the Brogue Kick, but Moss counters into his crappy Ore Ga Taue, Ricochet then hits Moss with the Recoil and Moss heads out of the ring. Ricochet heads up top, and hits his ridiculous Shooting Star Press but Corbin breaks up the pin. Corbin gets low bridges for about the fourth time this match, and Sami hobbles back to the ring clutching his left shoulder. Sami hits an exploder suplex to Ricochet in the corner, he wants the Helluva kick which connects and Sami pins but Corbin pulls him away from the cover. Corbin then tosses Sami shoulder first into the ring post. Back in the ring Corbin sets with Ricochet but Sheamus catches him with a Brogue Kick and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sheamus won

Rating: 3.5 stars

Darn good multi-man match, they played to Sami’s crowd reaction nicely and kept the action high but never let it get too chaotic to follow. And really, Gunther vs. Sheamus is going to be all kinds of awesome wrestling.

We get a video package hyping up Drew McIntyre vs. Roma Reigns, which sends us to break.

We come back and get a video of the Viking Funeral that the Viking Raiders are holding for New Day. It’s clearly meant to draw some cinematic cues from The Northman and similar films as they adorn themselves with black painted runes and burn a pile of New Day merchandise to celebrate past battles and prepare for what’s to come. They respect New Day as warriors and heroes, but their time is done and since New Day has failed to heed their warnings Valhalla awaits them. A great battle awaits, when the sun will set upon the New Day then rise on a New Viking Day. A few highlights of the Raiders demolishing New Day play as well before we head back to commentary. I did not hate that at all, that was pretty easily the best promo Viking Raiders have done.

Commentary sets up a video recap of last week when Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan signed their contract then had a little fight. In the back Liv Morgan is stretching her arm when Kayla walks up and asks her about wrestling Shotzi tonight. Morgan says she can’t play it safe, she needs to find out where she is physically and acknowledges the target on her arm but doesn’t think it’s any different than just being champion. Morgan will do anything to remain champion, just watch her. That sends us to break.

Post break here comes Liv Morgan for her match. Shotzi is at gorilla and Kayla interviews her, Shotzi wants to attack the arm of Liv and hurt her until she needs a robot arm. Liv thinks with her big dumb heart, out here proving herself while injured and Shotzi calls this a bad decision, one she’s going to make Liv pay for.

Match #3: Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi

Shotzi mocks Morgan’s injury to start, then they start trading strikes and Morgan lands a knee to the body then a shotgun drop kick. Some corner offense from Morgan but Shotzi fights back with an enziguri then a senton in the ropes. Shotzi starts going for the arm of Morgan but Morgan blocks the attempt and lands kicks then a second rope drop kick. Morgan misses a hip attack, Shotzi then kicks Morgan in the face and hits a DDT through the ropes to the apron to send us to break.

We come back to Shotzi landing a flurry of strikes then Morgan hits a Crucifix Bomb (sort of) for a near fall. Shotzi blocks ObLIVion and hits a Tiger Suplex for a 2 count. They start trading strikes again, Shotzi is getting the better of this and calls her a phony but Morgan fights back with a Codebreaker, then sloppy ObLIVion and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Liv Morgan won

Rating: 2 stars

I’m not sure how much the commercial break hurt this one, but this never quite clicked.

Post match Baszler attacks Moran and lays her out with a knee strike. Baszler starts twisting the arm of Morgan, then threatens to break her arm but she wont because then Morgan could avoid their match. Baszler tells her that’s the only reason she’s not breaking her arm right now, then fakes a stomp and instead kicks Morgan in the face. Trips rehabbed Baszler very quickly.

In his locker room Roman gathers his title belts and starts heading to the ring. Elsewhere Drew McIntyre finds an hourglass behind his jacket, the sand still running down. After this break Roman and Drew will go face to face.

Post break, here comes Roman Reigns all by his lonesome. Roman surveys his kingdom before holding his hand out for a mic and getting one from a PA. Audible “Roman” chant as Roman tells Montreal to acknowledge him. Roman says he’s not here every week anymore, so every one in a while people will come out here and say stupid stuff. So if anyone other than him claims to be the face of the company, they’re lying. If anyone claims to be the main event that isn’t him, they’re lying. And definitely if anyone claims to carry this company on their back that isn’t him, Drew McIntyre you’re lying. Roman is the only man that can be the face of the company, only one main event, only one man carrying this company on his back and it’s Roman Reigns. He’s a man of his word, what he says has substance here and he doesn’t have to say anything to Drew because Drew is beneath him. That brings out Drew McIntyre, sans sword. Drew gets a mic of his own and would love to have said everything he’s said to Roman’s face but Roman isn’t here. He doesn’t think Roman represents those titles, and doesn’t deserve to be champion. Roman is perplexed, and brings up everything he’s done. They go back and forth, Drew brings up that Roman has used Paul Heyman and the Usos to secure his reign and the Bloodline might be almost unstoppable but Roman is just a man. When it’s just the two of them Drew can see fear in Roman’s eyes and Roman knows there’s no man alive that Drew can’t beat. Drew is going to tear the titles from Roman at Clash at the Castle, and since Roman is here alone Drew feels like a fight. Roman obliges and they start slugging it out then Drew hits a belly to belly suplex. Drew wants a Claymore, but Sami comes out of nowhere to eat the kick for Roman and Roman then hits Drew with a Superman punch. Roman sets for the Spear, but runs into a Claymore from Drew and Drew stands tall posing with the belts to end the episode. A couple of years ago Drew and Roman had a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series, and during that program they definitely showed a spark between them which hasn’t diminished as they gear up for this match.