Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands On WWE Smackdown

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Katana Chance & Kayden Carter on Friday’s show to capture the championships. Sane pinned Chance following an Insane Elbow to pick up the win.

The win marks Asuka’s fourth run with the titles and Sane’s second, and ends Chance & Carter’s reign at 39 days. They won the titles from Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on the December 18th episode of Raw.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions want nothing more than to shut down #DamageCTRL's Kabuki Warriors and leave #SmackDown with the #WomensTagTitles! 🔥😤 Can @wwekayden and @Katana_WWE succeed or will we have NEW CHAMPS tonight? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Yi6AZvIHz8 — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2024

KABUKI WARRIORS ARE THE NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPS AHHHH 😭🔥 DMG CTRL RUNS THIS ‼️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qpJs21bYRq — s e t h (@futurafreesky) January 27, 2024