wrestling / News

Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands On WWE Smackdown

January 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Kabuki Warriors Damage CTRL Image Credit: WWE

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Katana Chance & Kayden Carter on Friday’s show to capture the championships. Sane pinned Chance following an Insane Elbow to pick up the win.

The win marks Asuka’s fourth run with the titles and Sane’s second, and ends Chance & Carter’s reign at 39 days. They won the titles from Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on the December 18th episode of Raw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading