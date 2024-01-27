Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s Friday and time for the go home show for the Royal Rumble. Sure would be a shame if a Massive and disgusting set of accusations came out against the head of the company, right? That’s about all I’m going to say here about that, but good Lord is that a lot to process. So with that particularly nasty cloud hanging over our head let’s get into WWE Smackdown. In the interest of promoting the Fatal 4-Way for the Undisputed WWE Universal title we’ve got Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight tonight, Sikoa is still trying to make things right for Roman and taking out Knight would be a step in that direction. No word on if AJ Styles or Randy Orton will be involved but they’re advertised for the show. As of this writing, Roman is not advertised. Last week Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defended the women’s tag team titles against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn and even the crickets couldn’t be bothered to chirp, so this week they’ll defend again but now against the Kabuki Warriors of Asuka and Kairi Sane. Bianca Belair will be around and both she and Bayley are looking for momentum heading into the Royal Rumble. The Final Testament of Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain will go face to face with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits so expect a brawl there. Carlito will take on Santos Escobar, and we’re running back Austin Theory vs. Carmelo Hayes and hopefully this time no one gets hurt. Kevin Owens will be here, but no word on Logan Paul as those two gear up for the US title match tomorrow. Of note, Kevin Patrick has reportedly been removed from commentary so we’ll see if they just shove Michael Cole back in there with Corey Graves or what. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Well, it’s Michael Cole back with Corey Graves for the time being it looks like.

We get a recap of Solo Sikoa attacking LA Knight and AJ Styles last week only to be felled by Randy Orton. Of course we also get a reminder that Roman showed up, only to eat an RKO and be left wondering why he signed for the match at all.

Live and here’s Eladio Carrion, apparently he’s a musician who made an RKO song. He’s got a mic and plays with the crowd then brings out Randy Orton. Randy plays with the crowd and puts over Eladio before moving on to discuss the Bloodline. The Bloodline has had a heck of a run for the last few years, mostly because Roman has been champion for almost 1,300 days, a feat unheard of in the modern era. No one can stop the Bloodline except for maybe Randy. Tomorrow at the Rumble the only number that will matter is 15, because Randy will exit that event as a 15 time world champion. He’ll do it courtesy of the RKO. That brings out AJ Styles, AJ asks if Randy remembers that other people are in the match, or if he’s just looking past AJ. Everyone’s been overlooking AJ these days, he asked Nick Aldis for a match with Solo but Aldis gave that to LA Knight. As long as Randy has been in this business, he should know better than to overlook AJ. They’ve got history, and he warns Randy that there’s a receipt coming his way and tomorrow he’s stepping over Randy, and Roman, and here comes LA Knight to interrupt. Knight has a mic and wants to talk to us. He plays with the crowd and then notes that AJ has been nothing but a crybaby since coming back, and then tells him to quit crying dummy. Knight doesn’t want to fight Solo tonight right before his title match, there are 4 men in that title match tomorrow but only Knight has a match tonight. Paul Heyman must have lobbied to get Knight a match because he’s the biggest threat tomorrow. He’ll hit Solo so hard tonight that Solo will do his dad’s dance moves, then he mimes some Rikishi dancing, and then he’ll take out anyone tomorrow necessary to become champion. That’s not an insult, it’s just a fact of life. Knight leaves, then AJ with a kick to Randy followed by a Pele kick to keep Randy down as Knight is on the entrance stage. If you’ve got to have a revolving door promo this is in general how to execute it, everyone had something to say and they built off of each other.

Carlito heads to the ring, he’ll take on Santos Escobar after this break.

Post break here comes Santos Escobar and his goons.

Match #1: Carlito w/ Zelina Vega, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde vs. Santos Escobar w/ Humberto and Angel

Both men with some trash talk then Carlito unloads with punches. Escobar fights back with chops but he can’t stifle the momentum of Carlito as he bounces Escobar around the ring then chops him down. Carlito ignores a kick and hits a standing avalanche to drop Escobar. Escobar tries to beg off but then pulls Carlito into the ropes and punches him down then tries a dive but Carlito catches him and sends him back into the ring. Carlito gets distracted by Angel and Humberto which allows Escobar to hit a suicide dive and send us to break.

Carlito runs into a clothesline as we come back and that gets a 2 count. Escobar tears at the shirt of Carlito, then tears off the tape on his shoulder and grabs an armbar over the ropes to attack the arm. Double knees in the corner from Escobar then a top rope hurricanrana for a 2 count. Some elbows to the arm and shoulder as Escobar works the limb for a bit but Carlito fights up only to get pulled down by the hair. Carlito clocks Escobar and starts unloading with clotheslines and a dropkick. Corkscrew neckbreaker from Carlito gets a 2 count, then he follows up with a spinebuster. Escobar tries a Victory Roll but Carlito counters then hits a knee lift and another clothesline. Humberto and Angel get involved, Angel low bridges Carlito but now Cruz and Wilde get into a brawl with Angel and Humberto. That goes on for a bit but here’s Elektra Lopez to attack Zelina Vega as well and that distraction allows Escobar to roll up Carlito and get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santos Escobar won in 9:49

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: About what it needed to be, Santos has a full faction at his back and this mostly served to get Lopez in here and further fuel this rivalry.

Commentary runs down that RAW will move to Netflix in January 2025. Also they talk about The Rock joining the board of TKO, because The Rock always out maneuvers Triple H.

In the back AJ walks and finds Jannetty Uso. Jimmy asks AJ to help them get rid of AJ tonight so he wont make it to the Rumble. Michin, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows wander over and chase off Jimmy. They ask AJ what that was about and AJ tells them not to worry about it and walks off.

Next a prolonged commercial for the next video game, boy we’re really stretching this one out tonight. I wonder if the Vince story forced any rewrites? Anyway that sends us to a regular commercial break.

In the back Ava Raine is here to talk with Nick Aldis. Ava got to be Smackdown GM in exchange for Rocky getting his board seat. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits are here and Bobby draws his Rumble number. Escobar and Legado del Fantasma are here as well and Bobby and Escobar trade barbs before Escobar draws his number.

Bayley video, she puts herself over, her rise then injury and rehab. She created Damage Control to facilitate her ego and desire to make history, they became so good that Kairi Sane came back from Japan and Asuka joined up with them. Tonight the Kabuki Warriors with the tag team titles again and Bayley wins the Rumble tomorrow then goes on to take the title from Rhea Ripley and Damage Control will hold all the gold in WWE.

To the ring here come the Kabuki Warriors, their title match will be up after this break.

In the back R-Truth plays around with the tumbler before picking his number, he is very much not happy and asks if that means he has to quarantine. Aldis tells him it’s his entry number, Truth says “Mr. Pearce your hair grew fast and has a lot of body.” Truth is a gem, wrestling is blessed to have him.

Back to the ring, here come the champs to still almost no reaction.

Match #2 – Women’s Tag Team Title Match: (c) Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)

Asuka and Chance start us off, Chance with some roll ups then a kick. Chance tags in and Asuka takes some double team moves but Chance can’t find a pin. Some arm drags from Chance then stereo dropkicks through the ropes and Chance follows with a corkscrew plancha to send us to break.

We come back to Sane and Asuka in control and double teaming Chance for a 2 count. Asuka cheap shots Carter on the apron then shoves Chance around. Chance tries to fire up with strikes then low bridges Asuka trying a hip attack. Carter isn’t back on the apron, but Chance tosses Sane when she tries to get involved but still no Carter for a tag. Asuka grabs an Ankle Lock and Chance rolls free and is finally able to tag. Carter dives from the top onto Sane and Asuka then runs wild on the floor for a bit. Back in the ring Carter with a running boot then she appeals for the crowd to care, which they only kind of respond to. Asuka fights away from Chance, Sane with a blind tag and Chance takes another double team move then a combination sliding elbow and low kick means Chance has to break up the pin. Sane clocks Chance with a back fist, then another Uraken for Carter. Sane up top, InSane Elbow but Carter kicks her out of the air and avoids the finisher. Both women are down, Asuka wants in and gets the tag. Carter avoids a kick then hits a hammerlock Sister Abigail and tags out. Chance in, they want the Keg Stand and it hits but Sane breaks up the pin and saves the match. Carter tosses Sane out of the ring then tags back in, they’re setting for the After Party but Sane breaks that up. Asuka sliding kick to Chance sets up Sane to spike her with an Alabama Slam into the announce table. In the ring Asuka avoids a roll up, kicks Carter a couple of times then tags in Sane. Sane with then InSane Elbow while Asuka hits a reverse DDT at the same time and that’ll get them the belts.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kabuki Warriors won the titles in 9:03

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: This started slow and the crowd didn’t seem to know or care about the party girls, but they got the crowd with them by the end and that’s the mark of good work. Asuka and Sane are still a darn good team.

Post match pyro goes off while Asuka and Sane celebrate with the rest of Damage Control.

In the back Paul Heyman talks with Solo Sikoa and talks about the difference between solving and fixing a problem. Last week Solo solved a problem but didn’t fix it, tonight he needs to fix it without mercy. Solo considers his thumb and apparently the digit provides an answer before he leaves. The Tribal Jester talks a bit, Heyman says that Roman is scary and went from Big Dog to Tribal Chief by seizing the moment. Now, over on RAW there’s a champion with one leg and that creates an opportunity. Rollins wants to be a martyr, well Jimmy can make him one by winning the Rumble and beating Rollins at WrestleMania. Bring the World Heavyweight Title to the Bloodline, then Jimmy can see how the line of succession goes and that it starts at the Rumble. Heyman should not be able to make me care about Jimmy, but he got close to doing so.

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits head to the ring next, after this break they’ll go face to face with the Final Testament.

Bayley dances into the GM office and runs into Bianca Belair who’s just drawn her Rumble number. Belair warns that she’s about to become a two time Rumble winner. Bayley pulls a number and seems less than pleased.

Back to the ring where all three members of the Hurt Profits have mics. Bobby says they’re chasing cowards again then introduces the three of them. They’re not here to play, everyone’s here to see a fight and they will deliver. No more hiding, bring on the Final Testament. The lights go out and we get that group and new music for them. Scarlett leads the way and enters the ring while the others wait on the ramp. Bobby wants a real fight with Kross not Kross sending his lady out. Dawkins says this was supposed to face to face. Ford says the Final Testament is scared. Paul Ellering says there is no fear in these men then hands Kross the mic. Kross says all he sees is frustration in those three men, and desperation. He gets that, things aren’t going according to plan anymore, like they’re not in control because they’re not. But the fans aren’t getting a fight tonight. Bobby says they’re fighting so Ford and Dawkins charge the group while Scarlett rakes the eyes of Bobby. Kross posts Bobby and attacks him on the floor while the Authors of Pain attack Dawkins and Ford. Ford takes a powerbomb. Bobby fights back but it’s three on one and Bobby gets beat down and then clocked with a Kross Hammer to leave him laying. The Final Testament then head out triumphant. OK, not a bad way to keep establishing this group.

In the Rumble room Jimmy is here to pick a number, he’s not pleased and even Aldis and Ava commiserate with him.

To the ring here comes Austin Theory to a pretty obviously sweetened reaction. Anyway after this break he’ll take on Carmelo Hayes again.

Match #3: Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory w/ Grayson Waller

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: