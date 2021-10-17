wrestling / News
Women’s Triple Threat Match Set for This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0
– WWE has confirmed a Triple Threat match for this Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. The match will feature one woman from three tag teams consisting of Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell, and finally, the duo of Jacey Jayne and Gigi Dolan.
Each team will pick one competitor to face each other on Tuesday night. You can see the match announcement and the upcoming NXT 2.0 lineup below:
* Triple Threat Match: Competitors TBA
* Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breaker vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans
* Andre Chase vs. Odyssey Jones
* Tony D’Angelo vs. TBA
The new episode of WWE NXT 2.0 airs live on the USA Network on Tuesday, October 19 at 8:00 pm ET.
One competitor from each tag team will battle in a Triple Threat Match Tuesday night on #WWENXT 2.0.
Who will represent each tandem? pic.twitter.com/sXioHdJxA8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 17, 2021
