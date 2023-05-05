wrestling / News
World Title #1 Contender’s Match Announced For Impact Under Siege
Six competitors will battle at Impact Under Siege for a World Title match. It was announced on tonight’s show that Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian, and Alex Shelley will face off in a Scramble Match for the #1 contendership.
The winner will get a title match against the winner of Steve Maclin vs. PCO, which is also set for the PPV.
Under Siege takes place on May 26th and airs live on Impact+. The full announcement reads:
6-Way #1 Contenders Match at Under Siege to Determine Next Challenger for the IMPACT World Title
Under Siege will play host to a high-stakes showdown as six of IMPACT Wrestling’s top stars vie for a coveted IMPACT World Title opportunity. Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian and Alex Shelley will walk into London, Ontario with the same goal in mind – but only one can achieve it. While Moose and Eddie Edwards know what it’s like to be IMPACT World Champion, Gresham, Uemura, Kazarian and Shelley are all looking for their first reign with the promotion’s top prize. With the competition as fierce as ever, it’s anyone’s game at Under Siege.
The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will be Under Siege LIVE May 26th from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.