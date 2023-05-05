World Title #1 Contender’s Match Announced For Impact Under Siege

Six competitors will battle at Impact Under Siege for a World Title match. It was announced on tonight’s show that Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian, and Alex Shelley will face off in a Scramble Match for the #1 contendership.

The winner will get a title match against the winner of Steve Maclin vs. PCO, which is also set for the PPV.

Under Siege takes place on May 26th and airs live on Impact+. The full announcement reads: