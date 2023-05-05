Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 05.04.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Trinity will make her IMPACT debut at Cicero Stadium, Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh and Shera vs. PCO and two partners of his choosing, Moose and Brian Myers vs. Yuya Uemura and Bhupinder Gujjar, Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat and Sami Callihan accepts Deaner’s challenge. So let’s jump right in!

IMPACT Wrestling

Location: Cicero Stadium, Chicago

Date: 4th May, 2023

Match 1: Moose and Brian Myers vs. Yuya Uemura and Bhupinder Gujjar

Brian Myers goes for the Roster Cut but Yuya hits a double undertook suplex. Hot tag to Gujjar who hits a spinebuster on Moose. Gujjar hits a springboard single leg kick on Myers but Moose hits a Spear on Gujjar for the win.

Result: Moose and Brian Myers def. Bhupinder Gujjar and Yuya Uemura by pinfall

Rating: ***

Gia Miller finds Maclin backstage with Champagne Singh and Shera and asks him why he aligned himself with those two. Maclin asks why wouldn’t he do that. Champagne hands Gia some money before she leaves.

A vignette with Dirty Dango who is in front of a board with photos and has “Who attacked Santino?” written on it. Dango says his name and Joe Hendry appears. Dirty Dango says this all leads to Mike Tenay. Hendry suggests it might be Trey Miguel since he has a problem with Santino. Dango says Hendry is not just the best partner in life and wrestling, but he’s his best friend and he loves him. Hendry leaves to get Trey.

Sami makes his entrance for his match. The Design make their entrance and Deaner says Sami made the biggest mistake of his life when he smashed Deaner with a baseball bat. He says the second mistake Sami’s made is accepting his challenge, because it was to face Kon.

Match 2: Sami Callihan vs Kon

Kon has Sami Callihan in a bearhug but Sami digs into Kon’s eyes with his thumbs. Sami pulls off Kon’s top and chops him. Sami hits a Death Valley Driver on Kon. Deaner tries to distract the referee but Sami hits a low blow on Kon. Deaner does the thumbs down and a bunch of people in yellow hoodie enter the ring and lay out Sami.

Result: No contest

Rating: **

Hendry and Dango are with Trey Miguel to investigate. Miguel says it is Dango who benefits from Santino being taken out as he gets to become Director of Authority. Hendry checks out Trey’s head to see if he has hair missing and says Trey is clear.

Jimmy Jacobs interviews Nick Aldis who says when he returned to IMPACT, he didn’t expect to waltz into the title picture. He says he had every intention of climbing every step of that ladder. Kenny King shows up and asks if he’s here to work his way up for real. Nick says he’s being a bit of a gatekeeper and challenges him. Kenny King says he needs to work his way up to a match with him.

Match 3: Alisha vs Jody Threat

Alisha throws Jody face first into the corner turnbuckle. Jody drops Alisha onto the middle rope and hits a running double knee. Jody hits the F416 for the win.

Result: Jody Threat def. Alisha by pinfall

Rating: **

Gia Miller is backstage with the Motorcity Machine Guns. Sabin says he will face Trey Miguel at Under Siege which is named after his second favourite Steven Seagal movie, the first one being Under Siege 2. Sabin says he’s going to be a 9-time X-Division Champion. Alex Shelley says he’s going to go be the World Champion.

We see Part 2 of the interview with Kazarian. He says he was not satisfied with the status quo in AEW and he had to bet on himself. He says his future is here with IMPACT Wrestling.

Maclin, Champagne Singh and Shera make their entrance for the next match, followed by PCO. Rhino and Heath make their way out to reveal themselves as PCO’s tag team partners.

Match 4: Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh and Shera vs. PCO, Heath and Rhino

Heath hits a powerslam on Maclin and gets the tag on PCO who hits a knee on Champagne Singh followed by a DDT. PCO hits a running Swanton to the outside on Singh followed by the DeAnimator. Shera attacks PCO but PCO clotheslines them both. Rhino hits the Gore on Maclin on the outside. Champagne tries to offer money to PCO but Heath hits the Wake Up Call and PCO hits the PCOSault for the win.

Result: PCO, Heath and Rhino def. Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh and Shera by pinfall

Rating: ***

A vignette from The Coven. Taylor Wilde has a candle and says when this candle disappears, so will Grace and Purrazzo.

Jessicka asks Rosemary to meet with James Mitchell and she obliges. Mitchell says only a great power can block access to the Undead Realm but he has no problem and he can take them there right now. Rosemary asks what was in it for him and he says they’ll figure it out. Jessicka wants to join Rosemary but Rosemary says that’s the last thing they need.

Match 5: Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

Gresham does some joint manipulation on Bailey’s left hand. Bailey hits a missile Dropkick on Gresham followed by a running Shooting Star Press for two. Bailey hits knees to the chest followed by combination kicks. He kicks Gresham on the apron and jumps over the ropes to hit knees to the chest of Gresham. He hits a moonsault on Gresham on the outside as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Bailey hangs Gresham on the top rope and hits double knees from the top rope to Gresham’s back and gets two. Bailey hits a Spanish Fly for two. Bailey hits kicks on Gresham and hits a Tornado Kick on Gresham in the corner and goes for Ultima Weapon but Gresham moves out of the way and gets the Octopus Stretch on Bailey who taps.

Result: Jonathan Gresham def. Mike Bailey by submission

Rating: ****

Sami Callihan is backstage with Rich Swann. Sami Callihan says he knows their history and asks Rich Swann for his help.

Maclin is backstage with Scott D’Amore and asks him to take care of Rhino. Scott books Maclin in a match against Rhino for next week.

Trinity makes her entrance. Trinity thanks the fans for the welcome. She says it feels so good to be back in the ring. She says she is Trinity and she has arrived in IMPACT Wrestling. She says the reason she chose IMPACT is because this company has the most stories women’s division in wrestling. She says she wants a piece of the Knockouts Division. She names Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Mickie James, Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace. She says they have seen her win championships, but she is here to win more. She says she the brightest star in the galaxy is here to shine. She says she is coming for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship.

Deonna Purrazzo comes out and says let her be the first to welcome Trinity. She says if she’s done her homework, she knows this is the place to be. She says this is the new age of the Virtuosa. She says she knows what it’s like to be at a new place and it is nerve wracking. She says if Trinity gets a title shot, if she gets in the ring with Deonna Purrazzo, that’s not something she can walk out on. Trinity says Deonna is going to wish she got fired.

Jordynne Grace’s music hits. Jordynne asks if it is hot in here or is it just the heat between them two. Jordynne says later this month at Under Siege, she has a rematch with Deonna, and she doesn’t plan on losing. Jordynne says if Trinity wants a title shot, she has to go through her, because as of Under Siege, she will be the Knockouts World Champion. Trinity says those two have unfinished business, but whichever one of those two wins will dance with Trinity. Trinity leaves to her entrance music.