WrestleCon Officially Canceled, Says They’re Being Held Liable For Reservation Costs

WrestleCon is officially canceled in the wake of WrestleMania being moved to the WWE Performance Center, and the convention says that they are still being held responsible for hotel reservation costs. The convention, which was set to be held in Tampa during WrestleMania weekend, announced on Monday that it is canceled following WWE’s announcement that they are cancelling the activities in Tampa and moving the show to the Performance Center.

In a further statement, WrestleCon noted that the hotel is still holding them responsible for the costs of hotel reservations. WrestleCon shared a screenshot of an email from the hotel which stated that they “are respectfully in disagreement with your client’s position” that their Impossibility Clause in the contract applies. The impossibility clause is a legal clause that provides coverage for nonperformance of responsibilities under a contract based on a change in circumstances that makes performance not possible. The email notes that “It is neither illegal nor impossible for ‘WrestleCon 2020’ to occur as previously agreed.

The email notes that the cost due to the hotel is 80% of total revenue owed, which amounts to $114,202.

WrestleCon noted that they will issue refunds for Tampa in the next seven days and promises to be back for Los Angeles next year.

Thanks for asking Peter. Unfortunately Mania cancelling before the city or state actually puts us in a bad situation with our venues. pic.twitter.com/tm6tb7l75o — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 16, 2020