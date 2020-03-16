WWE Announces WrestleMania Update, Will Stream From Performance Center

WWE has provided their official update on WrestleMania 36, and it’s about what we expected. WWE issued a statement to 411 on Monday afternoon which noted that the show and its related events won’t take place in Tampa Bay but will still go on, being streamed live from the WWE Performance Center.

The statement reads as follows, per WWE:

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

At this time, there is no word about how this year’s Hall of Fame will be handled, nor the fate of NXT Takeover: Tampa.