WrestleMania 41 Night Two Running Up Against NHL Playoff Game In Las Vegas

Night two of WrestleMania 41 will have some competition in the walk-up business department courtest of an NHL Playoff game in Las Vegas. As PWInsider reports, the NHL announced on Thursday that the Vegas Golden Knights’ playoff series against the Minnesota Wild will start in Las Vegas at 7 PM PT (10 PM ET).

The Golden Knights are very popular, and the site reports that the game will draw over 20,000 people to the game with more to overflow in Toshiba Plaza.

WrestleMania 41 night two kicks off Sunday at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET.