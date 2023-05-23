wrestling / News
WWE Alumnus Gene Snisky Set For MLW Never Say Never
Gene Snisky is back in MLW, and will make his return at Never Say Never in July. MLW announced on Tuesday that Snisky will be competing on the FUSION taping portion of the July 8th show in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.
You can see the full announcement below:
Snisky promises pain July 8 in Philly
Get tickets at MLW2300.com
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Gene Snisky will compete on the FUSION TV taping portion of the July 8 Never Say Never event Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.
Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.
After surprising the wrestling world with his return to the squared circle in Battle RIOT V (watch), the 6’8” brute will make his MLW debut in singles competition July 8.
Snisky will compete as part of the FUSION portion of the card.
Promising pain, Snisky cautions “it’s not my fault” for the bedlam he vows to unleash as he enters MLW.
NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)
FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS
Gene Snisky in action!
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
* Jacob Fatu
* BOMAYE Fight Club
* Mance Warner
* Rickey Shane Page
* Raven
* AKIRA
* Delmi Exo
* World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team
* “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams
* Tony Deppen
* Sam Adonis
* 1 Called Manders
* Mr. Thomas
* Matthew Justice
* Matt Striker
* Mandy León
* Mister Saint Laurent
* Sam Laterna
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
