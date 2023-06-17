WWE Announces Bloodline Civil War For Money in the Bank

WWE has announced ‘Bloodline Civil War’ for Money in the Bank, as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos. This was made official on The Smackdown Lowdown earlier today.

Roman Reigns is still The Head of the Table, but more and more seats are getting emptier by the week.

The cracks in The Bloodline have grown since WrestleMania and now Reigns will team with Solo Sikoa against The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank.

The first time the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Street Champion of the Island joined forces, Jimmy & Jey’s intervention backfired and allowed Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WWE Night of Champions. Since then, the iron hand of The Tribal Chief ultimately pushed Jimmy over the edge as a Superkick to his older cousin left the WWE Universe speechless.

With dissension in the ranks, Reigns demanded Jey fall in line and preserve the power of the legendary wrestling family. Jey, however did not fall in line, aligning with his brother as they both Superkicked The Head of the Table to officially eject themselves from The Bloodline.

Here’s the updated lineup for the show:

* Bloodline Civil War: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest

* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega vs. TBD

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

The event happens on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London.