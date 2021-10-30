WWE Announces Full Live UK Tour Supershow Lineups

– As previously reported, WWE announced WALTER vs. Cesaro for the upcoming WWE Live UK tour next month. Additionally, the WWE UK Twitter account has announced the full match lineups for all the shows:

Wednesday, November 3 – Brighton’s Brighton Centre; Thursday, November 4 – Sheffield’s Utilita Arena; Friday, November 5 – Birmingham’s Utilita Arena (Shared Lineup):

* Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie (c) vs. John Morrison

* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* WWE United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

* RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE Championship Street Fight: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight

Saturday, November 6 – London’s SSE Arena:

* NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

* United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

* RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE Championship Street Fight: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight

Sunday, November 7 – Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena; Monday, November 8 – Leeds’ First Direct Arena; Tuesday, November 9 – Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena; Wednesday, November 10 – Manchester’s AO Arena (Shared Lineup):

* WALTER vs. Cesaro

* Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss

* Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya

* Finn Balor vs. Sheamus

* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

* NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

It should be noted that all cards are subject to change.

🚨RED ALERT🚨 Brighton, Sheffield and Birmingham…WWE RAW IS COMING HOME! Tickets available NOW 🔥 *card subject to change https://t.co/4VWsVKi2vN pic.twitter.com/D4zAK5afUY — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 29, 2021

🚨 READY FOR ANOTHER ONE? 🔵 Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester, introducing your OFFICIAL match card 🤩 Get your tickets to avoid missing out NOW #WWELIVE 🔥 *card subject to change https://t.co/4VWsVKi2vN pic.twitter.com/duJRu4VeFa — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 29, 2021