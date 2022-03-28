wrestling / News
WWE Announces New Match For WrestleMania 38 Night One
WWE has announced a new match for WrestleMania 38 Night One, as it’ll be Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods teaming up to take on Sheamus and Ridge Holland, who will have Butch in their corner. A recent report from Fightful Select noted that original plans for the match were altered following Big E’s injury.
Here’s the release from WWE on the match:
The WWE Universe could witness a New Day of redemption at The Showcase of the Immortals when King Woods & Kofi Kingston take on Sheamus & Ridge Holland on WrestleMania Saturday.
After former WWE Champion Big E suffered a serious injury in tag team action, Sheamus and his tough-as-nails new associate Butch helped Ridge Holland defeat Kofi Kingston the following week on SmackDown.
One week later, however, Kingston surprised his adversaries by introducing the formerly injured King Woods to take his place in a singles bout with Holland. The returning monarch entered the squared circle with explosive resolve and emerged victorious with a small package.
Although Woods and Kingston achieved some payback with the win, animosity remains high for what is sure to be an incredible showdown between tag team rivals, who will collide on WrestleMania Saturday!
Don’t miss the stupendous two-night WrestleMania, streaming LIVE on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.
