WWE News: Big E. Qualifies For Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins Wants a Universal Title Match

– Big E. is set for Money in the Bank following this week’s Smackdown. Tonight’s show saw E. defeat Apollo Crews to earn a spot on the ladder match at the PPV; you can see a clip from tonight’s bout below:

– Seth Rollins made his case for being the next in line to the WWE Universal Championship to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville on the show. The two told Rollins that they would consider it — though notably, this was before Edge returned to renew his rivalry with Roman Reigns.