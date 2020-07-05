wrestling / News
WWE Changes Name of Extreme Rules Again, Now ‘The Horror Show at Extreme Rules’
July 5, 2020 | Posted by
Extreme Rules has received another tweak to its name, and this one’s even more unwieldy than the last one. All of the Extreme Rules matches on WWE.com no longer reference the PPV as Extreme Rules: The Horror Show; instead they call it “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.”
It’s worth noting that while the way it’s worded, such as “Find out at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules,” might suggest that The Horror Show is not part of the official title. However, in all instances the full title is capitalized appropriately as a proper noun.”
WWE first changed the name to “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” on June 25th.
More Trending Stories
- Bianca Belair On Making Her Raw Debut Without a Crowd, Who She’s Learned From in WWE
- Arn Anderson Recalls Pushing WWE to Sign AJ Styles, James Storm & Bobby Roode, John Cena’s Response
- Matt Riddle’s Accuser Posts Photo Of Them Together From 2019
- Booker T Praises Sasha Banks and Bayley, Says Banks Is A ‘Major Player’