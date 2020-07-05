WWE Changes Name of Extreme Rules Again, Now ‘The Horror Show at Extreme Rules’

Extreme Rules has received another tweak to its name, and this one’s even more unwieldy than the last one. All of the Extreme Rules matches on WWE.com no longer reference the PPV as Extreme Rules: The Horror Show; instead they call it “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.”

It’s worth noting that while the way it’s worded, such as “Find out at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules,” might suggest that The Horror Show is not part of the official title. However, in all instances the full title is capitalized appropriately as a proper noun.”

WWE first changed the name to “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” on June 25th.