WWE News: Dancing With the Stars Cast Including Miz To Be Announced Tomorrow, SummerSlam & More DVD Dates
– The cast of Dancing With the Stars, including The Miz, is set to be announced tomorrow. The cast of the show will be announced live on Good Morning America.
As previously reported, Miz is set to be announced as a cast member for the 30th season along with actor Brian Austin Green, YouTuber Olivia Jade, The Bachelor alum Matt James, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, Olympic gynmast Suni Lee, reality star Kenya Moore, NBA player Iman Shumpert, and singer JoJo Siwa.
– PWInsider reports that the DVD for WWE SummerSlam 2021 will be released on September 21th. In addition, Extreme Rules 2021’s DVD release date is November 2nd and the Best of 1996: Prelude to Attitude will arrive as a two=DVD set on November 9th.
Best of 1996 is described as follows:
The Year Was 1996. People were using beepers and landline phones to communicate. Bill Clinton was president, and WWE was on the cusp of one of the hottest periods in sports-entertainment history. Now, you can witness the most significant moments in one of WWE’s most pivotal years in this special two-disc collection. Experience the incredible WWE Championship reign of SHAWN MICHAELS, THE ROCK’S FIRST MATCH IN WWE, THE MOMENT WHERE AUSTIN 3:16 WAS BORN, and so many great matchups featuring BRET “HIT MAN’ HART, TRIPLE H, UNDERTAKER, MANKIND, and more!
