The Miz Reportedly Set For New Dancing With the Stars Season

The Miz is reportedly set to appear on the new season of Dancing With the Stars. PWInsider reports that Miz will be a contestant on the 30th season, which is set to premiere on September 20th.

Miz would be the fourth WWE star to appear on the ABC reality competition show following Stacy Kiebler, Chris Jericho, and Nikki Bella. Miz missed this past week’s Raw where he was set to face John Morrison, and the outlet reports that this seems to be the reason he missed the show.

Miz will be joining a cast of competitors that includes actor Brian Austin Green, YouTuber Olivia Jade, The Bachelor alum Matt James, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, Olympic gynmast Suni Lee, reality star Kenya Moore, NBA player Iman Shumpert, and singer JoJo Siwa.