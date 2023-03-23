WWE Reportedly Denies Extending $20 Million Offer to Lele Pons

YouTuber Lele Pons and her husband recently claimed that WWE made an $20 million offer for her to appear for them, something the company has reportedly denied. As noted, the Venezuelan-born YouTuber and singer said on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast recently that she had an offer from WWE which her husband, rapper Guaynaa, said was for $20 million.

Unsurprisingly, Fightful Select reports that WWE has denied Pons’ claim. That number would be above any amount Brock Lesnar or Roman Reitgns have ever done. One source in WWE remarked of the claim, “that’s generous of us.”

WWE did not confirm or deny if they were interested in Pons in general.