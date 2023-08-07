Ex-WWE Developmental Talent Danny Gimondo Appearing In Court Tomorrow For DUI Charges

Former WWE developmental talent Danny Gimondo has a court appearance tomorrow on charges relating to a DUI. PWInsider reports that Gimondo will be appearing in court tomorrow in Hernando County, Florida in the charges relating to the June 29th arrest of DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

As previously6 reported, an arrest report from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office states that Gimondo was pulled over at a McDonalds after police saw him failing to stay in a single traffic lane. A traffic unit was called to the scene, and the traffic officer said that they arrived at 2:53 PM to find Gimondo sweating with an “odor of alcohol” coming off his breath and body. Gimondo said he was heading to a rehab facility after relapsing on alcohol. He told the officer that he had “drank Tito’s” earlier in the day “and is currently on Benzos.” He failed a sobriety test and was placed under arrest, and said he’d have a hard time doing some of the field sobriety tests (which he failed) due to a knee injury from pro wrestling.

Gimondo is still incarcerated as he has been unable to post a $10,000 bond yet.