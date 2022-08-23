wrestling / News

WWE News: Dexter Lumis Abducts The Miz On Raw, Finn Balor Gets New Theme Music

August 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dexter Lumis WWE Raw 8-22-22 Image Credit: WWE

– Dexter Lumis has a captive, as he abducted The Miz on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Lumis interfered in a tag team match where Miz and Ciampa were taking on Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles. A man in a hood grabbed at Styles and was revealed to be a decoy, as Lumis was one of the guards there to protect the competitors and grabbed Miz, dragging him out through the crowd:

– Finn Balor had a new theme song when he came out for his match with Dolph Ziggler. Balor came out with the new song and went on to defeat Ziggler with a Coup de Grace. You can hear the theme song below:

