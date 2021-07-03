WWE News: Edge Sends Roman Reigns a Message on Smackdown, Baron Corbin Takes Another Loss

– Roman Reigns wasn’t present on tonight’s Smackdown, but Edge still managed to get one over on him courtesy of Jimmy Uso. Edge opened tonight’s show with a promo saying that Reigns was afraid of him, which led to Jimmy vowing to defend his family’s honor. That led to a segment to close the show where Uso called out Edge but got beat down as a message to Reigns. You can see clips of the segments below:

– Baron Corbin took another loss on tonight’s show, taking the pin in a tag team match where he partnered with Apollo Crews against Big E. and Shinsuke Nakamura. The finish came when Boogs announced that Corbin’s car was being towed, allowing Big E. to hit the Big Ending for the pin: