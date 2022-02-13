wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Editing Out Botch In Segment For This Week’s Smackdown
WWE is reportedly set to edit a segment that didn’t quite go as planned for this week’s Smackdown. As previously reported, the company taped this week’s Smackdown on Friday after the live Smackdown aired, and it included a contract signing for Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber.
As you can see from the video below, at one point things got physical with Rousey grabbing Flair’s head and going to slam it into the table. However, Flair’s head didn’t go down in synch with Rousey’s hand and it ultimately looks more like Flair headbutts the table. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the botch will be edited out somehow.
They're going to have to bring in Steven Spielberg to fix this one before this airs next week. pic.twitter.com/yCoyFPSHfj
— ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) February 12, 2022
