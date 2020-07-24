wrestling / News

WWE Employee Comments on Testing Positive For COVID-19

July 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWe's, COVID

A WWE employee took to Twitter to comment on his testing positive for COVID-19. Cornell Gunter, who works for the Content Innovation Lab at the WWE Performance Center, noting that he had tested positive for the virus. He noted that he did not catch it from work, specifying that “I’ve been in the house for the last 6-7 weeks. I most likely caught it from getting juice from Publix, I had on a mask and everything. S**t happens. Parents get your little blessings tested. Please.”

Gunter worked on the production of the Boneyard Match for WrestleMania.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading