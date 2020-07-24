WWE Employee Comments on Testing Positive For COVID-19

A WWE employee took to Twitter to comment on his testing positive for COVID-19. Cornell Gunter, who works for the Content Innovation Lab at the WWE Performance Center, noting that he had tested positive for the virus. He noted that he did not catch it from work, specifying that “I’ve been in the house for the last 6-7 weeks. I most likely caught it from getting juice from Publix, I had on a mask and everything. S**t happens. Parents get your little blessings tested. Please.”

Gunter worked on the production of the Boneyard Match for WrestleMania.

Prince & I have tested positive for Covid. It’s been the absolute worst for me. I’ve never felt this bad physically before. I would never wish these last 10+ days on anyone. Thankfully, Im a lot better now. Thankfully, Prince hasn’t showed any symptoms. He’s a G. — Cornell (@CornellGunter) July 24, 2020