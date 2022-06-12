WWE Files Trademarks for Dirty Dogs and More on June 8

– Fightful reports that WWE recently the trademarks for the following nicknames and ring names on June 8 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO):

* Dirty Dogs (the team name for Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode)

* Hank Walker

* Myles Borne

The trademarks were filed for entertainment services with the following descriptions:

Mark For: MYLES BORNE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment. Mark For: DIRTY DOGS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. Mark For: HANK WALKER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Most recently, Hank Walker was one of the wrestlers in action at yesterday’s WWE NXT 2.0 house show in Largo, Florida. He competed in a losing effort to Von Wagner.