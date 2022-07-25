WWE Filing With SEC Reveals $14.6 Million In Payments From Vince McMahon That Were Unrecorded Expenses

In a new 8K filing with the SEC this morning, WWE announced the discovery of $14.6 million in payments from Vince McMahon that were not recorded as company expenses. The payouts appear to be the NDAs to various women, as previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.

WWE said that the payments should have been disclosed as official company expenses. It said that it “has made a preliminary determination that certain payments that Vince McMahon agreed to make during the period from 2006 through 2022 (including amounts paid and payable in the future), and that were not recorded in the WWE consolidated financial statements, should have been recorded as expenses in the quarters in which those agreements were made.”

According to PWInsider, if WWE is stating that the NDA-payoffs should have been recorded, then this may mean that they believe McMahon was using company money for his own personal gain. This could mean legal action in the future against McMahon or WWE from shareholders, as well as possible criminal liability. WWE said they will revise their financial statements and plan to issue the statements by August 9. However, they noted that “there is no assurance that it will be able to meet this deadline.”

It was previously reported that McMahon made $12 million in payments to at least four women that he had sexual relationships with, coerced into performing sexual acts or harassed. The NDAs were meant to guarantee they wouldn’t speak publicly about the situation.

It was noted by PWInsider that this would explain why Vince McMahon leaving WWE only had a quick mention on Smackdown, as WWE had to cut ties quickly.