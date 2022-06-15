Vince McMahon Reportedly Under Investigation By WWE Board Over $3 Million Payment Over Alleged Affair

Vince McMahon is reportedly under investigation by the WWE Board of Directors over an alleged $3 million payment made to a former employee he allegedly had a sexual relationship with. A bombshell report by the Wall Street Journal states that the WWE Board is investigating the payment, which was made in January of 2022 that prevents the now-former employee from discussing her relationship with McMahon or disparaging him.

The report notes that the employee was hired as a paralegal in 2019. The investigation began in April and has reportedly uncovered other and older NDAs that involve claims of misconduct made by former WWE employees against McMahon as well as WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. The WSJ has not yet determined how many previous agreements are being looked into, and the outside counsel for the WWE Board is still collecting information about those NDAs although they have determined that the payments totaled in the millions of dollars. McMahon apparently used personal funds to pay the former employee.

According to the report, the Board learned of the allegations via an email sent in March from a friend of the former employee. The email noted that the employee was hired and given a $100,000 salary, which was doubled to $200,000 once she began a relationship with McMahon. The email also alleged that McMahon “gave her like a toy” to Laurinaitis and stated:

“My friend was so scared so she quit after Vince McMahon and lawyer Jerry [McDevitt] paid her millions of dollars to shut up.”

The board is investigating the allegations made within the email, according to people familiar with the situation. The 12-person board still includes Stephanie McMahon, who as you will recall took a leave of absence from WWE in May in order to spend time with her family. Board member Man Jit Singh, a former executive for Sony Home Entertainment, is leading the investigation.

A spokesperson for WWE told the outlet that they are cooperating with the investigation, and that the relationship between McMahon and the former employee was consensual. The statement noted that “the company takes the allegations seriously and is dealing with them appropriately.” McMahon and Laurinaitis did not return requests from the WSJ for comment, while WWE attorney Jerry McDevvit told the site the employee hadn’t made any claims of harassment against McMahon and that “WWE did not pay any monies” to the employee “on her departure.”