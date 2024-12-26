wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg To Attend Alamo Bowl, Full 2021 Miracle on 34th Street Fight
December 25, 2024 | Posted by
– Goldberg will be in attendance at the Alamo Bowl this weekend. As News 4 in San Antonio notes, the WWE Hall of Famer will be at the game as his son Gage is a member of the Colorado Buffaloes team. Colorado is playing BYU in the game, which takes place Saturday evening:
– The WWE YouTube account posted the full Miracle on 34th Street Fight from the December 24th, 2021 episode of Smackdown pitting the New Day Riddick Moss & The Usos:
