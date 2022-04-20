WWE News: Grizzled Young Veterans Become Drake & Gibson On NXT, Tony D’Angelo’s Henchmen Attack Santos Escobar

– The Grizzled Young Veterans appear to be Grizzled no more, as they look to have lost their tag team name and first names as of NXT. Tonight’s show saw the team battle Legado del Fantasma in a losing effort and they were referred to as simply Drake and Gibson throughout the show:

– Santos Escobar’s rivalry with Tony D’Angelo escalated this week as he was attacked by two suited men with a crowbar, causing him to lose his match against Carmelo Hates. D’Angelo later proclaimed innocence, though Legado soon found that their car had a boot on it as well as a dead fish on the hood.