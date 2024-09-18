WWE News: Hammerstone Beats Tony D’Angelo By Countout On NXT, Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley Get Win

– Hammerstone picked up a countout win on WWE NXT after a confidence-shaken Tony D’Angelo walked out of the match. The match was set up earlier in the night with a segment from the week before when D’Angelo demanded that Hammerstone get a rematch with Oba Femi, and Hammerstone said Femi was a different beast. D’Angelo and Hammerstone competed in the ring but after some offense by Hammerstone, a dejected D’Angelo walked out.

D’Angelo later admitted he was afraid of Femi but got a pep talk at the end of the night from Adriana Rizzo, who said The Family had his back no matter what and got his eyes set on a rematch with Femi for the NXT North American Championship.

– In other NXT/TNA crossover developments, Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley got a win over Wendy Choo and Rosemary on the show. Valkyria picked up the win with with a top rope leg drop bulldog on Rosemary: