WWE News: Imperium Attacks Alexander Wolfe After NXT Loss, Toni Storm Beats Zoey Stark
May 18, 2021
– Imperium laid out some punishment to Alexander Wolfe for his loss to Killian Dain on this week’s NXT. Tonight’s show saw Dain get the win over Wolfe after Marcel Barthel tried to hand him a chair and when Wolfe went to use it, Dain hit a crossbody for the pin. Barthel and Fabian Aichner got into the ring with Wolfe and when they went for the Imperium pose, the tag team attacked Wolfe. You can see a clip from the match and attack below:
– Toni Storm got revenge on Zoey Stark, picking up a win on tonight’s show with what looks like a new finisher:
