WWE Issues Statement on Passing of Kobe Bryant and His Daughter

– The world has been left reeling today by the news of the passing of sports icon Kobe Bryant. He and his daughter Gianna ‘GiGi’ Maria died in a tragic helicopter crash earlier today. WWE issued the following statement on Twitter, which you can see below.

It reads, “WWE is saddened by the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We extend our condolences to their family, fans and loved ones.”

More details on Bryant and his daughter’s passing are available HERE. An investigation is currently underway on why the helicopter crashed.