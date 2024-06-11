wrestling / News
WWE News: IYO SKY Says Damage CTRL Needs To Change On Raw, Sheamus Vows To Win Money in the Bank
– IYO SKY says that it’s time for Damage CTRL to change, making the passionate declaration on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw SKY pick up a win over Lyra Valkyria thanks to interference by Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane. The stable assaulted Valkyria after the match but were stopped by Kitana Chance and Kayden Carter.
Later in the show, a backstage segment saw SKY scream that Damage CTRL has to change as Kai and Sane looked on in concern.
Qué coño le pasa a IYO SKY. Dice que Damage CTRL tiene que cambiar. Ojo, ojo, ojo. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/c3iZ2iuvWI
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) June 11, 2024
– Sheamus appeared on tonight’s show, confronting Drew McIntyre and noting that he plans to win Money in the Bank, where he could cash in on McIntyre should the latter win the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle. He vowed to give McIntyre a heads up should he cash in:
