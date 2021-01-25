wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Episode of Feel the Power Online, The Rock Cake Featured on Discovery+ Series
January 25, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE’s The New Day: Feel the Power is online. You can check the episode, titled “The Toilet Bowl,” below along with a clip featuring Big E.
The episode is described as follows:
The guys tag in senior producer Dan Ryckert for a celebration (?) of the porcelain throne and the activities wherein. Hear about their most uncomfortable moments in malls, on busses, and on dates, along with plenty of gruesome anecdotes involving Dan’s father.
– PWInsider reports that the new original Discovery+ series Cakealikes, which features lifelike recreations of celebrities as cakes, ius now available and features an episode on The Rock.
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Reflects On First Time She Interviewed John Cena, Biggest Lessons She Learned From Mean Gene Okerlund
- 411’s WWE ‘My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson’ Report
- Undertaker Says He Was Drug Tested When He Was Part-Time, Would Often Have to Go In At End of Year
- Heath Slater Says He Pitched to Hit Brock Lesnar In Their Segment, Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction to ‘I Got Kids’