WWE News: Latest Episode of Feel the Power Online, The Rock Cake Featured on Discovery+ Series

– The latest episode of WWE’s The New Day: Feel the Power is online. You can check the episode, titled “The Toilet Bowl,” below along with a clip featuring Big E.

The episode is described as follows:

The guys tag in senior producer Dan Ryckert for a celebration (?) of the porcelain throne and the activities wherein. Hear about their most uncomfortable moments in malls, on busses, and on dates, along with plenty of gruesome anecdotes involving Dan’s father.

– PWInsider reports that the new original Discovery+ series Cakealikes, which features lifelike recreations of celebrities as cakes, ius now available and features an episode on The Rock.