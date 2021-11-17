WWE News: Legado del Fantasma Attack Xyon Quinn on NXT, Persia Pirotta Wins Handicap Match

– Xyon Quinn picked up a win on tonight’s WWE NXT, but then fell victim to an attack by Legado del Fantasma. Quinn defeated Andre Chase on tonight’s show and then was immediately assaulted by Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza as retaliation for his turning down an offer from Elektra Lopez to join them last week.

Santos Escobar joined in and the three beat Quinn down on the outside before Lopez walked up and said no one says no to her. They left him lying on the outside:

– Persia Pirotta was set to team with Indi Hartwell against Gabby Stephens & Jenna Levy on tonight’s show, but Hartwell had to leave to attend to Dexter Lumis after he was assaulted by Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams earlier in the show. Pirotta competed against the Stephens and Levy in a handicap match and won in short order: