UPDATE: A new report has additional details on Liv Morgan’s injury from WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the injury is 100% legitimate and not a way to write her off TV for another outside project.

Morgan was checked out by officials as soon as she was brought backstage, and WWE is waiting to learn the severity of the dislocation. A severe dislocation could mean more than 16 weeks to be cleared for activity. However, that has not been determined as of now.

The report finally notes that there is no heat on anyone for the injury, which is seen as a freak incident

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Morgan for a quick and full recovery.

ORIGINAL: Liv Morgan had words for Nikki Bella on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, but suffered an injury later in the show. Monday night’s episode saw Morgan and Dominik Mysterio come out for a promo segment. Morgan talked about what she and Dom have done and then referenced her attack on Bella on last week’s episode.

Morgan went on to say that Bella was back on her couch where she belonged before taking shots at IYO SKY mentioning last week how Bella paved the way. She said that no one, especially not Nikki, paved the way for her.

That brought out SKY, who slammed Morgan for her disrespect before hitting her with a dropkick and nailing Mysterio with a kick.

Morgan then faced Kairi Sane in a match later in the show that was stopped when Morgan appeared to suffer an injury. WWE announced that it’s believed Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder.