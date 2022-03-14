WWE Live Event Results 3.13.22: Roman Reigns Acknowledges His Hometown

WWE held a live event last night in Pensacola, FL, which is the hometown of Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns acknowledged his fans in the city and thanked them for their support.

He said: “Man, it’s good to be home! You guys know the travel schedule. We’re all over the world all the time. Obviously, we’re going through this pandemic, we’ve been fighting through lockdowns and quarantines. And we’re still here, you know? All day I’ve been thinking, like, what do I say? How do I express how I really feel? How do I keep this concise and not crazy long and have a good message. All I can say is I feel just like – a massive amount of gratitude. In fact, I think we talked about this on Friday nights on FOX’s SmackDown, but man I feel blessed. I feel blessed to be able to do what I want with the people that I love, in front of the people. Our journey is our journey. We did it our way and you know – it is what it is. But I challenge everybody here to follow your journey and whatever your destination is. Do what you gotta do. Enjoy your life. Enjoy your ride. Enjoy being from such a great community.

I say it all the time. I run into New Yorkers, people from L.A. and they’re like ‘where you from?’ and I say I’m from a small beach town. Pensacola is the most beautiful built … best keep secret in the whole world. It really it is! The Tribal Chief ain’t scared to go on vacation, you know what I mean? I’ve been to a lot of different beaches, I’ve been to a lot of different small towns. And this one, I’m not just being biased, this is the best one. So I challenge all the young ones here – let it go. Map out your course, follow the journey no matter what the adversity. No matter what the loops and hoops they put in front of you. Just like all of you should feel, this is MY city! This is MY little beach town! And I will never say this anywhere else in the world. I don’t care if I go to Rome, Paris, London, New York …. Pensacola, we acknowledge you.”

You can see full results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Rick Boogs def. Ridge Holland

* Happy Corbin def. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs)

* Viking Raiders def. Los Lotharios

* Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler by DQ

* Sasha Banks & Aliyah & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler & Sonya Deville

* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

* Roman Reigns & The Usos def. Drew McIntyre & The New Day