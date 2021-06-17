wrestling / News
WWE Looking To Hold More ‘Themed’ Live Events
June 17, 2021 | Posted by
WrestleVotes reports that WWE is currently considering holding more ‘themed’ live events once they start touring again. Some of the possible concepts for late 2021/early 2022 include Old School RAW, King of the Ring and Viewers Choice (like the Cyber Sunday or Taboo Tuesday PPVs).
Adam Pearce previously suggested that the King of the Ring tournament could make a comeback, with Baron Corbin defending his crown.
Hearing WWE is potentially looking at more ‘themed’ live shows upon returning to the road. Old School RAW, KOTR tourney, Viewers Choice ala Cyber Sunday all possible for late 2021, early 2022.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 17, 2021
