WWE Looking To Hold More ‘Themed’ Live Events

June 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleVotes reports that WWE is currently considering holding more ‘themed’ live events once they start touring again. Some of the possible concepts for late 2021/early 2022 include Old School RAW, King of the Ring and Viewers Choice (like the Cyber Sunday or Taboo Tuesday PPVs).

Adam Pearce previously suggested that the King of the Ring tournament could make a comeback, with Baron Corbin defending his crown.

