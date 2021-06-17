wrestling / News

Adam Pearce Has Had ‘Many Conversations’ With King Corbin About King of the Ring Tournament

June 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Pearce WWE Raw

Adam Pearce has acknowledged that he’s had “many conversations” with King Corbin about a potential King of the Ring tournament. Pearce took to Twitter on Wednesday after Corbin appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Bump and talked about his match with Shinsuke Nakamura on this week’s Smackdown for his crown. During the appearance, Corbin said that a tournament is necessary to wear the crown and that someone should try to get a tournament going. He noted, “I’m happy to defend it in the right circumstances.”

In response to that, Pearce took to Twitter to say, “I know that I have had many conversations with @BaronCorbinWWE on this very topic. Stay tuned.”

Pearce did clarify his status when WrestleTalk’s Louis Dangoor said that Pearce was seeming to suggest that a new tournament was in the works, noting, “Adam Pearce didn’t ‘suggest’ anything.”

Woods has since taken to Twitter and expressed his support for a KOTR tournament, which prompted responses from Corbin:

