WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Draws Increase in Numbers, Stone Cold Takes on America Numbers Also Up
July 11, 2023 | Posted by
– Wrestlenomics (via Fightful) reports that WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures this week averaged 300,000 viewers.
The audience increased compared to the previous week, which drew 263,000 viewers. Most Wanted Treasures also slightly increased in the P18-49 key demo ratings. The show drew a 0.08 rating, increasing from the previous week’s rating of 0.07.
Meanwhile, Stone Cold Takes on America also saw an increase in its overall numbers. The show averaged 201,000 viewers, increasing from the previous week’s 181,000 viewers. The show drew an 0.05 rating, which went up from the previous rating of 0.04.
