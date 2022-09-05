WWE Sets New Episode of This Is Awesome, More Additions to Peacock This Week

WWE has announced the lineup for programming coming to Peaock and WWE Network this week, including a new episode of This Is Awesome and more. You can see the full announcement below which includes ICW Fight Club #133, PROGRESS Chapter 139 and more:

What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network

A stellar lineup of new and original programming is streaming this week exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else!

On Wednesday, WWE’s The Bump kicks off at 1 p.m. ET with guests Bayley, IO SKY, and Dakota Kai!

Then on Friday, close out the week with a brand-new edition of This is Awesome: Most Awesome Finishing Moves.

And as always, catch up on all the fallout from a spectacular Clash at the Castle with Raw Talk streaming immediately following Raw on Monday night and The SmackDown LowDown available to stream on Saturday.

Check out the full list of premieres below. WWE Network, including all Premium Live Events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $4.99 — a $5.00/month savings. Details available at PeacockTV.com.

With more than 10,000 hours of video on demand, WWE Network is also available to WWE fans in more than 180 countries outside the U.S. at WWENetwork.com.

This Week’s Schedule

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Sept. 5

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Monday Night Raw (8/8/22)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (9/6/22)

Thursday, Sept. 8

This Week in WWE

Friday, Sept. 9

This is Awesome: Most Awesome Finishing Moves

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 10

WWE Main Event (8/22/22)

ICW Fight Club #233

PROGRESS Chapter 139

wXw We Love Wrestling #35

Sunday, Sept. 11

Friday Night SmackDown (8/12/22)**