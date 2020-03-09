WWE News: Andrade and Zelina Vega Take Exception to Sarah Schreiber, Elimination Chamber Highlights, Behind the Scenes Clip for Batista’s My Spy

– Sarah Schreiber spoke with Zelina Vega and Andrade after Andrade successfully defended his WWE United States title last night at Elimination Chamber against Humberto Carrillo. Vega and Andrade then took exception to some of Schreiber’s questions. You can check out that video below.

Vega stated on last night’s match, “We won. A victory is a victory. It doesn’t matter how we got there, but we got there. And Andrade is still the champion, and that’s all that matters. Okay, blondie? What I will say to you is that Andrade, this championship, isn’t going anywhere. It’s not going to Humberto. It’s not going to anyone else, but staying right here, with us.”

– WWE released additional video highlights for last night's Elimination Chamber event.

























– WWE released a short behind-the-scenes clip for My Spy, starring former Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista). You can check out that clip below. The film arrives in theaters on March 13.