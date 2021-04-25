wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Searches for Ingredients to Cook Japanese Food, Heyman and Zayn Share a Hug on Talking Smack, AJ Styles vs. Sheamus From Raw
April 25, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she searches for ingredients, so she can cook Japanese food at home. That video is available below:
– WWE released a clip from yesterday’s episode of Talking Smack with Sami Zayn. Zayn and Paul Heyman have a nice moment where they hug it out. You can check out that clip here:
– WWE released a full match video featuring a match between AJ Styles and Sheamus that took place five years ago today on April 25, 2016 on Monday Night Raw;
