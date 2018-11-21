Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Pokes Fun at Charlotte’s Heel Turn, NXT Stars React to Takeover: War Games II

November 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Smackdown 1918

– Becky Lynch posted to Twitter poking some fun at Charlotte after the latter turned heel at Survivor Series. Lynch posted the following in response to tweets from fans asking if she would appear on the show:

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube account posted the following video of Undisputed Era, Pete Dunne, The War Raiders and Ricochet discussing their matches at NXT Takeover: War Games II:

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, NXT Takeover: War Games II, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading