WWE News: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Appear on NBC, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Highlights From Smackdown Lowdown

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bianca Belair Montez Ford Street Profits WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Both Bianca Belair and Montez Ford appeared during NBC’s NFL coverage today and hyped up the 30th anniversary of RAW on Monday. The appearance lasted around two minutes. Belair promised “drama and high stakes involved” for RAW, while Ford said the energy in WWE was the same as that of Kansas City. Both predicted The Chiefs would win today’s game, while Belair said quarterback Patrick Mahomes was like her, the EST.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– WWE has also shared highlights from today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown:

