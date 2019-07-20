wrestling / News
WWE News: Big Show Special Airing Next Weekend, Network Pick of the Week, Rock’s Film Gets Special Menu at Theater Chain
– WWE has a documentary on the Big Show airing next weekend. The special runs an hour and starts at 10 PM ET after the SmackVille live special. Titled “Rebuilding Big Show,” it is described as follows:
Join Big Show as he reflects on his 25-year career in sports-entertainment while he recovers from a serious surgery and rehabilitation.
– The Alamo Drafthouse has a special menu for The Rock’s new film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. You can see the details here.
The latest WWE Network Pick of the Week has The Club picking Extreme Rules:
