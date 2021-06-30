wrestling / News
WWE News: Bronson Reed Comments On Losing NXT North American Title, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, Alicia Fox Celebrates Birthday
June 30, 2021 | Posted by
– After losing the NXT North American Championship on last night’s NXT to Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, Bronson Reed took to Twitter to comment on the setback.
He wrote: “My fans, my friends, my family. My wife. I failed you. I’m sorry. Now what?”
– Alicia Fox celebrates a birthday today, as she turns 34.
